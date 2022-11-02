OTSEGO, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin motorcyclist is dead after hitting a deer and being thrown from the bike on a county highway in Columbia County.

According to a release from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, around 5:30 p.m., authorities received a 911 call for a single motorcycle crash on CTH C in the township of Otsego.

The person that contacted the Columbia County Dispatch Center reported that they witnessed the operator of the motorcycle hit a deer before being thrown off the motorcycle.

Emergency personnel arrived on the scene shortly after the crash and determined the operator of the motorcycle sustained serious injuries.

First responders began life-saving measures and requested Medflight to respond. Eventually, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead by the Medflight doctor.

The driver of the motorcycle is a 64-year-old man from rural Montello, and his name is not being released at this time.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Rio Fire Department, Wyocena Fire Department, Rio EMS, Rio Police Department, Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, Life Star EMS, UW Medflight, Columbia County Medical Examiners Office, and Blystones Towing.

No further information was provided. Local 5 News will update this should any additional details become available.