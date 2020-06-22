Wisconsin municipalities spent the most on police from 1986 to 2018

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin municipalities’ biggest expense over the last three decades has been police departments.

That’s according to a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum. The report found that in every year from 1986 to 2018 law enforcement was the biggest municipal spending category in the state.

The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5

Municipalities spent about $1.28 billion on law enforcement in 2018, up from $353 million in 1986. The state’s overall crime rate fell nearly 55% over that period, although violent crime rose.

The report cautions there’s not necessarily a relationship between more spending on police and decreasing crime, noting police also respond to medical emergencies and staff events.

Latest Stories

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Badgers return to campus for voluntary workouts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Badgers return to campus for voluntary workouts"

Community chips in to help Green Bay business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community chips in to help Green Bay business"

Royster on KBO Fans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Royster on KBO Fans"

Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps"

WIR returns to racing

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR returns to racing"

Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base"