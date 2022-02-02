Wisconsin musher wins fourth Beargrease sled dog race

GRAND PORTAGE, Minn. (WFRV) — A Wisconsin musher has won his fourth John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon title by a wide margin.

Beargrease, in its 38th year, is known as the longest sled dog race in the contiguous United States. The four main categories for competitions are Junior, 40, 120, and Marathon.

The Beargrease 120 travels through the Sawtooth mountains of the North Shore of Minnesota and the 40 begins and ends on race day. As for the Marathon? It’s just that – a 300-mile marathon of an event.

Kids under the age of 14 can also participate in dog sledding. Beargrease has a Cub Run that is free for young mushers to train and have some fun on an official race.

In the end, Ryan Anderson from Cushing, Wisconsin, had a one-hour cushion in finishing the Marathon sled dog race in northeastern Minnesota Tuesday evening. Anderson also won the race in 2011, 2015, and 2017.

Musher name Tournament placement Where they are from RYAN ANDERSON 1st CUSHING, WI WADE MARRS 2nd KNIK, AK COLLEEN WALLIN 3rd TWO HARBORS, MN ERO WALLIN 4th TWO HARBORS, MN ERIN ALTEMUS 5th GRAND MARAIS, MN SARAH KEEFER 6th BURNSVILLE, MN SHAWN MCCARTY 7th BABBITT, MN DAMON RAMAKER 8th FOUNTAIN, MN REMY LEDUC 9th GLENWOOD, NEW BRUNSWICK LIZA WEAVER (DIETZEN) 10th WALLACE, MI 2022 Beargrease Marathon

About a dozen mushers, roughly half the field of contenders, had dropped out of the race by midday Tuesday.

The warm weather caused some mushers to worry about the health of their dogs. As they would say, the snow was “punchy”, aka not hard and packed down. Mushers say they equate it to like running through mashed potatoes.

Tired dogs in Grand Portage after Beargrease event.

The Beargrease is a qualifier for the Iditarod, the premier race for mushers, in Alaska in March.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.