Wisconsin musher wins fourth Beargrease sled dog race

GRAND PORTAGE, Minn. (WFRV) — A Wisconsin musher has won his fourth John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon title by a wide margin.

Beargrease, in its 38th year, is known as the longest sled dog race in the contiguous United States. The four main categories for competitions are Junior, 40, 120, and Marathon.

The Beargrease 120 travels through the Sawtooth mountains of the North Shore of Minnesota and the 40 begins and ends on race day. As for the Marathon? It’s just that – a 300-mile marathon of an event.

Kids under the age of 14 can also participate in dog sledding. Beargrease has a Cub Run that is free for young mushers to train and have some fun on an official race.

In the end, Ryan Anderson from Cushing, Wisconsin, had a one-hour cushion in finishing the Marathon sled dog race in northeastern Minnesota Tuesday evening. Anderson also won the race in 2011, 2015, and 2017.  

Musher nameTournament placementWhere they are from
RYAN ANDERSON1stCUSHING, WI
WADE MARRS2ndKNIK, AK
COLLEEN WALLIN3rdTWO HARBORS, MN
ERO WALLIN4thTWO HARBORS, MN
ERIN ALTEMUS5thGRAND MARAIS, MN
SARAH KEEFER6thBURNSVILLE, MN
SHAWN MCCARTY7thBABBITT, MN
DAMON RAMAKER8thFOUNTAIN, MN
REMY LEDUC9thGLENWOOD, NEW BRUNSWICK
LIZA WEAVER (DIETZEN)10thWALLACE, MI
2022 Beargrease Marathon

About a dozen mushers, roughly half the field of contenders, had dropped out of the race by midday Tuesday.

The warm weather caused some mushers to worry about the health of their dogs. As they would say, the snow was “punchy”, aka not hard and packed down. Mushers say they equate it to like running through mashed potatoes.

  • Tired dogs in Grand Portage after Beargrease event.
The Beargrease is a qualifier for the Iditarod, the premier race for mushers, in Alaska in March.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

