Wisconsin named 11th as best state for jobs in recent report

(WFRV) – The coronavirus pandemic has put a strain on the availability of jobs and job searching but some states are faring better than others.

WalletHub compared 50 states across 35 key indicators of job market strength, opportunity and a healthy economy. Experts looked at the job market and key indicators like employment growth, unemployment rate, job security and job satisfaction. As for the economic environment, experts looked at the median annual income, monthly average starting salary, average community and state income-tax burden for low, middle and high-income earners.

So where does Wisconsin land? Out of 50 states, Wisconsin is number 11 for best states for jobs. The state ranks 8th in the job market and 22nd in economic environment. Our neighbors to the east, Minnesota, ranks just below Wisconsin at number 12. However Illinois and Michigan both fall below 40 – Michigan at spot 42 and Illinois at spot 44.

Overall, South Dakota ranked number 1 as the best state for jobs and Kentucky landed in last place.

The Labor Department reports that the U.S. economy generated 559,000 new jobs in May and the unemployment rate dipped to 5.8% from 6.1% in April. While those figures seem to be a bright spot, the U.S. is still short 7.6 million jobs from where it stood in February 2020.

In April, Wisconsin’s unemployment rate was 3.9% which is a stark difference from April 2020 unemployment number which was 14.1%.

The Associated Press contributed to this story