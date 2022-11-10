SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – To honor veterans with a celebration, Shawano Community Middle School landed a Black Hawk helicopter at the football practice field.

Veterans were welcomed to breakfast early on Thursday in the school’s cafeteria before Brigadier General Joane Mathews addressed local veterans, students, staff, and community members.

Local 5 News was able to catch up with William Traber, the Shawano Community Middle School Principal, to talk about the importance of showing gratitude to those who served and informing the younger generation of the significance of honoring local heroes.

“Today we were able to Veterans Day, even though it’s a day early,” explained Traber. “We had retired General Mathews from the Wisconsin Guard and this was the opportunity for students start to develop an appreciation for the veterans.”

Traber is hoping by displaying military vehicles such as a humvee and the Black Hawk, it can spark early interest in serving for the United States.

Students have been preparing all week for this event and middle schooler Cole Buyer said it was quite a cool experience to have a helicopter fly over.

“It was huge! The propellers are big and the helicopter was my favorite part of today,” stated Buyer, who is in 7th grade.

Sam Eide with the Wisconsin National Guard told Local 5 News how fun it is to show up to schools and surprise the kids.

“We’re lucky enough to have the opportunity to come out here to Shawano and do a display to the community. We get requests about once a month for stuff like this and it’s a great opportunity for the National Guard to come out to the community and show what we’re all about,” said Eide.

The best part of the day for the First Lieutenant was seeing the kids’ smiling faces and answering questions from the curious middle schoolers.