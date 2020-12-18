Wisconsin National Guard assists with COVID-19 vaccine distribution

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A small team from the Wisconsin National Guard are helping with the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Approximately 20 troops are helping manage vaccine inventory at undisclosed sites across the state.

According to a release, those troops are serving in a support role in coordination with other state partners and agencies helping to roll out the vaccine – including the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Wisconsin Emergency Management, the Wisconsin State Patrol, and others, as the state seeks to vaccinate frontline healthcare workers.

“The Soldiers and Airmen of the Wisconsin National Guard continue to step up to do whatever our state asks of them during this pandemic. We’re proud to assist our partner agencies and our fellow citizens in this small, but critical role to get the vaccine distributed as efficiently as possible,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin’s adjutant general.

The National Guard troops assist in handling the inventory of the initial supply of vaccines and preparing them for delivery to facilities that need them.