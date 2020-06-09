Wisconsin National Guard concludes mission to assist local leaders during peaceful protests

FILE – In this Feb. 23, 2019 file photo Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during an interview during the National Governors Association 2019 winter meeting in Washington. Evers is releasing his first state budget to a skeptical Republican Legislature, with many of his proposals likely dead on arrival and others unlikely to pass without significant changes. Evers, a Democrat, unveils his plan Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 during a joint meeting of the Legislature. That will kick off a monthslong process of lobbying, cajoling, bartering and begging over the roughly $76 billion spending plan that affects nearly every person in Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, file)

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers announced on Tuesday that the Wisconsin National Guard has finished its mission to preserve public safety and protect the rights of protesters and the media during the peaceful protests that occurred across the state following the murder of George Floyd.

The Office of the Governor said that nearly 1,500 troops were mobilized over the last week in response to local leader’s requests.

From this 1,500 around 125 troops were mobilized to state active duty on May 30 in Milwaukee.

The Guard is said to have been in partnership with the Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales, Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, and Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

The Guards mission in Milwaukee is said to have been completed on June 8.

Apart from its assistance in the Milwaukee area, the Guard said that hundreds of additional troops were mobilized as they were also asked for assistance in Madison, Green Bay, Kenosha, and Racine.

The Guard’s services in Kenosha are said to have ended last week, whereas in the cities of Green Bay, Madison, and Racine their assistance concluded on June 8.

Gov. Evers said, “This is a watershed moment for our nation, one that requires everyone being willing to come together. I am encouraged by the peaceful protesters who continue to make their voices heard and demand change, and I am grateful for the citizen-soldiers of the Wisconsin National Guard whose important mission helped keep our communities safe.”

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley shared, “What we have seen in our community over the past several weeks is a call for radical, much needed change. I thank the organizers on the ground who remained peaceful while exercising their right to assemble and make their voices heard. I also recognize the citizen-soldiers of the Wisconsin National Guard for their cooperation in addressing the rapidly evolving events over the past week.”

Crowley continued, “As we move forward, Milwaukee County is determined to examine its own policies and practices to advance racial equity and justice. The time for action is now.”