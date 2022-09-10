OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin National Guard (WNG) will be conducting training exercises on the Fox River on Saturday.

The training will focus on water rescue activities, and all training exercises will take place near and around the Oshkosh Avenue / Congress Avenue Bridge.

Officials say that staging areas will be set up in Abe Rochlin Park and at the Fox River Brewing Company Waterfront Restaurant on the shores of the Fox River.

According to the WNG, the mission of the training exercises is to “improve Company survival readiness, build esprit-de-corps, and foster positive communications with the community.” Soldiers will each be expected to complete four separate aquatic exercises during the training.

The WNG states that most of the training will take place near the shoreline and that the necessary steps will be taken to avoid any interference with marine traffic. Large banners will also be displayed to warn any possible boat traffic.

Training will be conducted between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 10.