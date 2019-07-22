Wisconsin National Guard mobilized to assist in Langlade County

The Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs says approximately two dozen Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers reported for state active duty today to assist civil authorities in Langlade County after severe storms resulted in damage to local infrastructure and utilities.

The National Guard troops are delivering water to distribution points in Langlade County to provide residents with water to flush septic systems and for other purposes.

Gov. Tony Evers issued Executive Order 35 July 21, which declared a statewide state of emergency following the widespread storms, torrential rains, and tornadoes that impacted a wide swath of Wisconsin over the preceding days. The emergency declaration authorized Maj. Gen. Don Dunbar, Wisconsin’s adjutant general, to activate the National Guard to assist civil authorities, as needed.

Assisting civil authorities during times of emergencies is one of the National Guard’s core missions, and when mobilized, National Guard troops support local incident commanders and emergency managers.

“The Wisconsin National Guard is honored to answer the governor’s call and support our fellow citizens and communities during this difficult time,” Dunbar said. “The National Guard, along with Wisconsin Emergency Management, first responders, and other state agencies stand ready to assist in any way we can to help our citizens get their lives back to normal as quickly as possible.”

Units from the 32nd “Red Arrow” Infantry Brigade Combat Team are providing Soldiers and water trailers to the county as part of the response.