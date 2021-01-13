Wisconsin National Guard mobilizing in Washington, D.C. for inauguration

(WFRV) Governor Tony Evers has announced that Wisconsin National Guard troops will be mobilizing to Washington, D.C. for the presidential inauguration.
Approximately 500 members will be helping civil authorities with security efforts at that time.
The troops include Soldiers from various Wisconsin Army National Guard and Airmen from Wisconsin Air National Guard units.
“We are once again thankful to the Wisconsin National Guard for always stepping up, not only for their friends and neighbors here in Wisconsin, but wherever they are needed,” said Gov. Evers.
Additional troops were mobilized earlier this week to support safety and security at the state capitol building in Madison.
