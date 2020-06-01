Closings
Wisconsin National Guard says troops will assist civil authorities if requested

Battalion commanders of the Wisconsin National Guard’s 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team stand with their command sergeants major and their guidons in front of the brigade’s Red Arrow totem after their Red Arrow Day ceremony, culminating the brigade’s annual training at Camp Grayling, Michigan. The 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team conducted Exportable Combat Training Center (XCTC), a 21-day, commander-driven, tailorable, instrumented, and realistic collective training model at platoon/company level involving more than 3500 Soldiers, at Camp Grayling, Michigan. Wisconsin National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Baum

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin National Guard announced on June 1 that troops will be assisting civil authorities in Wisconsin to help preserve public safety and the ability of individuals to exercise their rights to peacefully demonstrate.

The Wisconsin National Guard said troops were on duty supporting the law enforcement in Milwaukee, Madison, and Kenosha overnight on May 31 and into June 1.

Troops reported having active and ongoing support missions in Milwaukee, Madison, and Kenosha on Monday and hundreds more are ready to assist other communities across Wisconsin if local authorities request their assistance.

Wisconsin National Guard troops mobilized around 125 troops to assist authorities in Milwaukee after receiving a directive from Gov. Tony Evers. Civil authorities in Milwaukee are said to have made a request to the state for National Guard assistance after a protest turned violent in Milwaukee.

This also happened in Madison the following evening, prompting an additional request for assistance from local authorities.

Likewise, civil authorities in Kenosha requested National Guard assistance late May 31 to assist in preserving public safety there.

Since the initial request for Guard assistance May 30, hundreds of Wisconsin National Guard troops have mobilized to state active duty to assist in Wisconsin communities, if needed, and additional troops were alerted to be ready to mobilize if civil authorities requested further assistance.

