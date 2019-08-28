Wisconsin National Guard soldiers mobilizing for deployment to Ukraine

Battalion commanders of the Wisconsin National Guard’s 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team stand with their command sergeants major and their guidons in front of the brigade’s Red Arrow totem after their Red Arrow Day ceremony, culminating the brigade’s annual training at Camp Grayling, Michigan. The 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team conducted Exportable Combat Training Center (XCTC), a 21-day, commander-driven, tailorable, instrumented, and realistic collective training model at platoon/company level involving more than 3500 Soldiers, at Camp Grayling, Michigan. Wisconsin National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Baum

CAMP DOUGLAS, Wis. (WFRV) — Approximately 160 Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers from the 32nd “Red Arrow” Infantry Brigade Combat Team headquarters will mobilize for deployment to Ukraine this fall.

The brigade headquarters, based in Camp Douglas, will deploy in support of the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine to serve as the headquarters element overseeing a group of multinational “partner and advise training teams” – or PATTs – based at the International Peacekeeping and Security Center in western Ukraine.

The Red Arrows will work alongside NATO allies to assist in building professional units capable of defending Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Since 2015, U.S. Army Europe has trained and advised Ukrainian security forces in western Ukraine by mentoring Ukrainian cadre and assisting in the development and enhancement of ranges and training areas.

The 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team headquarters has deployed numerous times since the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, including in 2014-15 when the brigade headquarters deployed to the Middle East as a base defense operations center and as a military engagement team working with allied nations and partner militaries in the region.

The brigade headquarters also deployed in 2009-10 when the entirety of the Red Arrow deployed to Iraq with 3,500 troops.

The Wisconsin National Guard is planning a sendoff ceremony for the deploying troops and will release those details at a later date.

The deployment comes at a time when approximately 800 other Red Arrow Soldiers from the 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team are deployed with both the Appleton-headquartered 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry and the Eau Claire-based 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry. The 127th remains deployed to Afghanistan, while the 128th mobilized in July in preparation for its own mission in Afghanistan.

