Wisconsin native JJ Watt, Texans agree to part ways

FILE – In this Oct. 27, 2019, file photo, Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) reacts after a play against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, in Houston. Next Monday, the Hall of Fame and the NFL will announce the roster for the 2010-19 All-Decade team.(AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)

(WFRV) – Three-time AP defensive player of the year winner, and Waukesha native, JJ Watt posted on his Twitter account saying both parties agreed to part ways.

Houston, I wanted you to hear this directly from me… pic.twitter.com/YqT3P6Lb6l — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 12, 2021

Watt has played his entire ten-year career with the Houston Texans and has accumulated 101 career sacks while with the team.

“You treated me like family, and I truly feel like you are my family. Since that day (the day he got drafted) I have tried to do everything in my power to work and earn your respect and try to make you proud on and off the field,” says Watt in the two-minute video.

Watt said he spoke with the McNair family, who owns the Texans, and both have mutually agreed to part ways.

Watt has nine total sacks over the last two years and turns 32-years-old in March.