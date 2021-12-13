Wisconsin Neurologist pleads guilty to child porn charge

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Pewaukee pled guilty to a child pornography charge that happened while he was a practicing neurologist.

According to authorities, 51-year-old Sean Jochims was convicted of one count of possession of child pornography. The formal conviction reportedly followed the filing of a written plea agreement on Nov. 5.

An FBI special agent that was acting in an undercover capacity, accessed numerous public Kik messenger groups that apparently were created for people interested in child porn. On May 28, 2020, the FBI agent discovered that Jochims shared a video of child pornography with members of the group.

Agents then got a search warrant for Jochims’ residence, where they reportedly found electronic storage devices. Forensic analysis of the devices showed that Jochims accessed, and tried to access, multiple files that had child pornography.

Court records showed that Jochims practiced as a neurologist in Waukesha County at the time of his offense.

Jochims will be sentenced on Feb. 3, 2022, and in conjunction with the terms of the plea agreement, Jochims will get a 48-month (four years) prison sentence.

The case was investigated by the Milwaukee Division of the FBI and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Megan Paulson and Abbey Marzick.

A picture of Jochims can be found here.