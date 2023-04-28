GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Native Avery Rhenwrick is going the distance to inspire the youth. Rhenwrick says his nonprofit organization “4th N Goal” allows inner-city youth to play sports and learn teambuilding skills free of charge



“4th N Goal is a nonprofit that I just started about two months ago to help kids play sports basketball football whatever it may be, we cover their participation fees as well as equipment cost,” said Rhenwrick.

Rhenwrick says he is aiming to steer kids toward a bright and productive future.

“For us, we see it as an outlet so if they’re surrounded by poverty, violence, or things like that oftentimes we see them resort to sports as a way out of those and to further their education potentially,” explained Rhenwrick.

Rhenwrick is partnering with award-winning Green Bay dentist Dr. Sebastian Munoz to raise funds for students. Munoz says playing sports made a difference in his upbringing.

“I grew up going to the boys and girls club as a kid, so I had those mentors and those people that encouraged me to go into sports, and sports was a huge part of my life growing up. it is where I made my friendships, where I learned a lot of my leadership skills,” stated Munoz.

Proceeds from Dr.Munoz’s teeth whitening appointments for the entire month of May will benefit “4th N Goal”.

“I feel like if we are able to provide that for a kid you know maybe a couple of years down the road, they’ll be doing the same and giving back to others,” stated Munoz.

Rhenwrick says he wants to help kids take part in sports no matter where they are.

“We are trying to help children not only in Green Bay but across the United States obviously starting here this is home so you know start making an impact on the kids here and continue to grow it beyond that,” explained Rhenwrick.



The two have a goal of raising five thousand dollars for students. Dr. Munoz’s office is located at 410 “Security Boulevard” in Green Bay.