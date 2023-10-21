Summit, Wis. (WFRV) – During a traffic stop on I-94 in southeastern Wisconsin, an officer’s squad car was hit by another vehicle. The officer was able to jump out of the way, however, five people were injured as a result.

According to the Village of Summit Police Department, the incident happened just before 4 a.m. on Saturday, October 21, which also happens to be National Move Over Day.

During a traffic stop of a speeding vehicle on I-94 westbound near Willow Glen, a different vehicle hit the pulled-over squad car while the officer was speaking to the driver.

The officer was reportedly able to jump out of the way before the vehicle collided with the squad car, causing it to hit the back of the pulled-over vehicle.

Photo from: Summit Police Department Photo from: Summit Police Department

Both the driver and a passenger of the vehicle that allegedly failed to move over were sent to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. The pulled-over vehicle had five people inside, three of whom suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The incident is being investigated by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. No additional details were provided.