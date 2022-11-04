WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WFRV) – Six juveniles were arrested in Wisconsin after an alleged retail theft and an armed carjacking that ultimately ended in a high-speed pursuit.

According to the Wauwatosa Police Department, the incident happened on October 28, when six juveniles were wanted for an alleged armed carjacking after reportedly stealing screwdrivers and gloves from a Wauwatosa Home Depot.

Officers say that the juveniles attempted to steal another vehicle before leading police on a ‘high-speed pursuit.’

A tire deflation device was used to slow the vehicle, which ended the pursuit with a ‘minor crash.’ Officers say that no one was injured but that the six juveniles ran from the vehicle and were all apprehended shortly after.

Thank you to our officers and investigators for their relentless commitment to stop and apprehend those who commit violent crimes in Wauwatosa and our neighboring communities. Thank you as well to our community partners, including Home Depot Loss Prevention and citizen witnesses, who assisted in this case and help us keep Wauwatosa a safe community for all. Wauwatosa Police Department

Charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.