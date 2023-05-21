MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A fight between roughly a dozen kids and parents at a school was broken up by officers in southern Wisconsin that included one woman holding a knife.

A release from the Madison Police Department states that officers arrived at the Milestone Democratic School to find roughly a dozen people yelling and threatening each other.

The incident, which happened shortly before 1 p.m. on May 16, included around a dozen people total, including adults and children.

When officers intervened, an adult woman was reportedly seen armed with a knife and a juvenile was holding a hammer, authorities say.

According to the release, the ‘outside fight,’ which was quickly de-escalated, was the result of a previous altercation that happened inside when a juvenile was ‘attacked.’

A 33-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl were both charged with Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct while Armed. A 40-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl were charged with Disorderly Conduct.

Officers say that all four were cited and released.

It was noted that more charges are possible after officers review video footage related to the incident.

The investigation is ongoing and no other details were provided in the release.