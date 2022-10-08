MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – On October 4, Madison Police Officers were sent to a park for reports of a man yelling, only to find him screaming, with his pants down, on the tennis courts.

According to the Madison Police Department, the incident began just before 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday at Reynolds Park on East Mifflin Street.

Officers say that they also saw ‘two to three dozen hypodermic needles next to the suspect’ and some appeared to be used.

The report also states that a woman was near the 39-year-old man, and when officers showed up, she allegedly ran away, leaving behind a purse.

After investigative efforts by the officers, drug paraphernalia and .5 grams of fentanyl were allegedly recovered from the man.

The 39-year-old man was taken to the Dane County Jail and was issued charges of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Fentanyl. Officers also say that there are pending charges for the woman who fled as well.

No other information has been provided at this time.