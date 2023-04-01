MIDDLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A southcentral Wisconsin man was arrested for his fourth OWI offense after his truck was found in a ditch of a road that was currently closed for construction.

According to the Middleton Police Department, officers were sent to the currently closed 1300 block of North Pleasant View Road around 7:55 p.m. on Friday.

When authorities arrived, probable cause was determined that David Zingg had been allegedly driving the truck.

Officers say that Zingg, a 57-year-old man from Waunakee, had a ‘strong odor of intoxicants’ coming off of him and that an open bottle of vodka was reportedly found in Zingg’s vehicle.

After failing field sobriety testing, Zingg was arrested for 4th Offense Operating While under the Influence (OWI). Zingg submitted to a chemical test of his breath, which indicated his blood-alcohol level was .20, more than twice the legal limit in Wisconsin, officers say.

Zingg was transported to the Dane County Jail and booked on the tentative 4th OWI charge.