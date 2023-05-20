WHITEWATER, Wis. (WFRV) – Hours after a southern Wisconsin gas station was robbed, officers arrested a 68-year-old suspect who was allegedly trying to flee from officers on foot.

According to the Whitewater Police Department, officers received reports of a robbery at a BP Gas Station on West Main Street just after 6:05 a.m. on Friday.

Officers say that the 68-year-old man from Whitewater allegedly displayed an object believed to be a weapon and forced the employee to open the cash register, subsequently taking an undisclosed amount of money from the register.

Authorities say they were able to identify the man on surveillance footage based on previous contact with him and attempted to find him at his home shortly after.

Just after 8 a.m., officers spotted the 68-year-old near his home. The release notes that the suspect then fled on foot and allegedly resisted officers’ attempts to take him into custody.

A taser was then utilized leading to authorities safely arresting the suspect.

Charges for Robbery, Disorderly Conduct, and two counts of Resisting an Officer will be forwarded to the Walworth County District Attorney’s Office.

No other details were provided.