MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Madison recovered roughly $2,500 in stolen Apple merchandise after using GPS to locate the items and the 61-year-old suspect.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers were sent to a business around 3:15 p.m. on October 17, for a report of a theft.

Officers say that victims of the business located on West Gilman Street stated that a man ‘entered the store and took a MacBook, an iPad, an iPhone, and an older model iPod.’

In total, the suspect allegedly stole approximately $2,500 worth of merchandise.

By using the ‘Find My’ feature on the stolen Apple products, officers say that they were able to get a real-time location on the stolen goods.

The suspect, Gregory Lamb, was found on East Washington Avenue shortly after, allegedly hiding the stolen technology in an ‘old pizza box.’

Lamb was arrested on theft charges, as well as misdemeanor and felony bail-jumping charges, and was taken to Dane County Jail. The merchandise was returned to the store.

No other information about the incident was provided.