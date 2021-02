Wisconsin officially opens abbreviated wolf hunt season

In this Dec. 4, 2014 photo released by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, a wolf from the Snake River Pack passes by a remote camera in eastern Wallowa County, Ore. A proposal to strip gray wolves of their remaining federal protections could clip the predators’ rapid expansion across vast swaths of the U.S. […]

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin wildlife officials have opened an abbreviated wolf season.

The hunt got underway Monday across six management zones and is slated to run through Sunday.

The kill limit is 200 animals, which means some zones could close early as hunters near the limit.

The Trump administration removed wolves from the federal endangered species list in January, returning management to the states.

Wisconsin law requires wildlife officials hold a wolf hunt between November and February.

The Department of Natural Resources had planned to open the season in November, but Kansas-based hunting advocacy group Hunter Nation won a court order forcing the DNR to open the season this month.