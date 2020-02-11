Wisconsin officials reminding voters of steps to obtain ID to vote

(WFRV) – As election season nears, Wisconsin officials are reminding voters of the steps to obtain an ID to vote.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV), most Wisconsin voters already have some form of ID needed to vote, such as a Wisconsin driver license or ID.

There is no separate ‘voter ID’ and a federally-compliant REAL ID card is not required for voting.

For more on acceptable options to bring to the polls, visit the Wisconsin Elections Commission’s website.

WisDOT says the first stop for voters looking to get their first Wisconsin ID should the DMV’s website, which can be found here.

Officials say the next step for voters is to bring the required documents to apply. Certain documents, like a birth certificate and proof of identity and Wisconsin residency, are needed to obtain an official Wisconsin ID card. For more information on getting a Wisconsin ID card, visit the DMV’s website.

Voters should bring any documentation available to the DMV and complete the required application.

WisDOT says the voter will then receive a receipt valid for voting purposes. This can be used to show at the polls.

Officials say that those who don’t have an ID to vote in the spring primary should start the process now.

For more on voter eligibility, poll locations, voter registration information, or other election information, visit the Wisconsin Elections Commission’s website. For more on the DMV, visit the DMV’s website.