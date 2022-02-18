(WFRV) – Certain Taco Bells exclusively in California and Wisconsin have been selected to test run the popular frozen treat for a limited time.

According to Taco Bell, the Choco Taco will be tested and select locations in California and Wisconsin.

“We’re excited to reunite with our partners at Klondike and test the iconic Choco Taco with today’s consumer. To bring back such a nostalgic favorite after a seven-year absence is special and to do it during our 60th anniversary was the perfect fit,” said Taco Bell’s Global Chief Food Innovation Officer, Liz Matthews.

Here are the following locations in Wisconsin:

2056 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington, WI 53105

7020 Green Bay Road, Kenosha, WI 53142

4002 52nd Street, Kenosha, WI 53144

8040 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, WI 53143

2120 75th Street, Kenosha, WI 53142

230 West Layton Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53207

3334 S. 27th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53215

920 Greenwald Court, Mukwonago, WI 53149

8261 S. Howell Avenue, Oak Creek, WI 53154

1750 Summit Ave, Oconomowoc, WI 53066

Officials say that the Klondike Choco Taco will cost $2.99 plus tax. They will be available for a limited time while supplies last.