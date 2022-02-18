(WFRV) – Certain Taco Bells exclusively in California and Wisconsin have been selected to test run the popular frozen treat for a limited time.
According to Taco Bell, the Choco Taco will be tested and select locations in California and Wisconsin.
“We’re excited to reunite with our partners at Klondike and test the iconic Choco Taco with today’s consumer. To bring back such a nostalgic favorite after a seven-year absence is special and to do it during our 60th anniversary was the perfect fit,” said Taco Bell’s Global Chief Food Innovation Officer, Liz Matthews.
Here are the following locations in Wisconsin:
- 2056 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington, WI 53105
- 7020 Green Bay Road, Kenosha, WI 53142
- 4002 52nd Street, Kenosha, WI 53144
- 8040 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, WI 53143
- 2120 75th Street, Kenosha, WI 53142
- 230 West Layton Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53207
- 3334 S. 27th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53215
- 920 Greenwald Court, Mukwonago, WI 53149
- 8261 S. Howell Avenue, Oak Creek, WI 53154
- 1750 Summit Ave, Oconomowoc, WI 53066
Officials say that the Klondike Choco Taco will cost $2.99 plus tax. They will be available for a limited time while supplies last.