DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – It seems the state of Wisconsin has recently turned back the clock and brought out its best Wild West impression as yet another county is lassoing rogue animals.

According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, early on Friday morning, deputies assisted the Wisconsin State Patrol in lassoing a few lost cows.

Once the cows were brought back to their home, the deputies got back on their horses and rode into the sunset.

“All in a day’s work,” wrote the Wisconsin State Patrol on its Facebook page.

Dane County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol had some fun with the use of hashtags, writing #KeepErMooving and #Yeehaw.

This comes just days after a wild mustang was loose in Door County. Self-proclaimed horse whisperers Jesus “Chewy” Jauregaui, along with his brother Teo, roped in the horse.