Pallet factory alongside I-41 in Wisconsin goes up in flames, 20+ fire departments respond

POLK, Wis. (WFRV) – A pallet factory in Washington County caught fire and numerous agencies responded to the scene to help contain the fire.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, on May 21 around 7:30 p.m., 911 calls came in reporting that smoke and flames were coming from Oak Creek Wood Products. A deputy saw dark smoke coming from the area while on their way.

When authorities arrived, a piece of equipment and a mulch pile were seen as ‘actively’ on fire and spreading quickly. Officials say that the fire continued to spread rapidly due to the amount of flammable material.

Parts of I-41 southbound were shut down at HWY 60 for about an hour. Fire personnel were able to stop the fire from spreading into the entire building.

Authorities say that over twenty other fire departments helped the Slinger Fire Department during the incident.

There was no information on if there were any injuries or what caused the fire.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.