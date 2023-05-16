WHITING, Wis. (WFRV) – A 40-year-old employee at a paper mill in central Wisconsin died Sunday afternoon after reportedly getting stuck in a paper machine.

According to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, on May 14 around 12:45 p.m., a report came in regarding an employee that was stuck in a paper machine at the Mative Inc. Paper Mill. The mill is located at 3243 Whiting Road in the Village of Whiting.

Authorities responded to the mill and reportedly performed lifesaving measures. A short while later, it was determined that the employee had died from the injuries.

The employee was only identified as a 40-year-old man. Authorities described the incident as an industrial accident.

The investigation into the incident is being done by the Portage County Sheriff’s Office along with Mtive Inc. Paper Mill.

No additional details were provided. Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.