MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two parents from Madison, Wisconsin have been arrested on felony charges of Neglecting a Child for the July 2021 death of their 11-month-old.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers began conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the child. After a ‘thorough investigation’, it was determined that the 11-month-old suffered an overdose due to the combined effect of Fentanyl and Morphine.

According to a release, an investigation led to officers collecting numerous forms of evidence at the family’s home in the 3500 block of Home Avenue.

The incident, which officers say was due to neglectful behavior on the part of the parents, resulted in the arrests of Kelsey Kindschy and Derrick Hawkins, ages 32 and 25 respectively, both of Madison.

Both Kindschy and Hawkins face felony charges of Neglecting a Child (Exposure to Controlled Substance/Drug Abuse Resulting in Death) as a Party to a Crime.

The suspects were transferred to the Dane County Jail, and the charges were referred to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office.

The investigation remains open.

No further details were provided and Local 5 will update this story when those details are made available.