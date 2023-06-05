JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Wisconsin parents were taken into custody after officers found them in a vehicle, possibly overdosing in a parking garage with three children in the back of the car.

According to a release from the Janesville Police Department, on June 2 at around 8:19 p.m., officers responded to a parking garage at 200 North Jackson Street.

There, authorities located 31-year-old Demarco Whitby and 26-year-old Ricki Whitby, unconscious, in a vehicle with three children, all under six, in the back.

Through investigation, it was determined that Demarco and Ricki had both operated the vehicle and used heroin, cocaine, and alcohol while driving with the children in the vehicle.

Police say that the children were unharmed in the incident and turned over to a responsible party.

Demarco and Ricki were medically treated and taken to the Rock County jail on the following charges:

Operating While Intoxicated w/ Passengers under 16 Felony

Felony Child Neglect – 3 Counts Felony

Possession of Cocaine Felony

Possession of a Narcotic Drug Felony

Possession of Controlled Substance – 2 Counts Felony

Possession of THC Felony



No further information was provided by the Janesville Police Department.

Local 5 News will update this if any additional details are released to the public.