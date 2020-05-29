Wisconsin park admission fees, fishing license and trail pass requirements waived, June 6-7

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsinites will have the chance to take advantage of park admission fees, fishing license and trail pass requirements being waived at Wisconsin properties during the first weekend of June.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says it’s all part of the 8th annual Wisconsin Free Fun Weekend.

On June 6 and 7:

No state park admission stickers or trail passes are required.

Residents and non-residents may fish without a fishing license or trout/salmon stamps. All other fishing regulations apply, including having your boat registered.

ATV, UTVs, and OHMs are exempt from registration requirements. Resident and non-resident all-terrain vehicle operators do not need a trail pass to ride state ATV trails. All children under the age of 18 MUST have a minimum Department of Transportation standard motorcycle or ATV helmet – bicycle helmets are NOT legal.

Capacity limits remain in effect at some properties to limit overcrowding.

Visitors are asked to recreate responsibly close to home and practice social distancing.

The DNR says, due to the public health risk, loaner equipment for anglers will not be available. Officials recommend only anglers living in the same household should fish within six feet of one another.

To locate launches and shorefishing access points near you, visit the DNR’s website.

Admission stickers will not be required for state parks, which are open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. All group, family, and indoor group campsite will remain closed through June 7. Park-goers are reminded to take their garbage and recycling home as most parks, forests, and other day-use areas do not have garbage or recycling bins.

Attractions at which social distancing cannot be achieved are closed at various properties. For more information, visit the DNR’s website. A limited number of day-use area restrooms at park properties will reopen for public use beginning Wednesday, June 3.

