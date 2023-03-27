FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Fond du Lac man was killed Saturday afternoon after being hit by a Colorado driver in Fond du Lac County.

According to a release, The Wisconsin State Patrol Fond du Lac Post responded to a crash around 3 p.m. on I-41 at State Highway 23.

Officials say the crash involved a single vehicle that hit a pedestrian while traveling northbound on I-41. There is no word on what caused the crash to happen.

The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries and was later identified as 29-year-old Jordan Damian King from Fond du Lac. The driver was identified as 45-year-old Rustam Kasimov from Aurora Colorado.

The incident kept I-41 northbound lanes closed for several hours as multiple agencies, including the Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office and the Fond du Lac Police Department, investigated.

No other details on the incident are available.

