Wisconsin police chief placed on leave while under investigation

WHITEWATER, Wis. (WFRV) – A police chief in Wisconsin has been placed on administrative leave following an incident that happened in a different city.

According to the Whitewater Police Department, Police Chief Aaron Raap has been placed on paid administrative leave. There will be an internal investigation based on an incident that happened outside of Whitewater.

The investigation will be done by an outside agency.

Officials say that Raap’s leave is not considered punitive, but rather part of the department’s policy.

Deputy Chief Dan Meyer will reportedly serve as acting Police Chief until further notice.

No additional information was provided due to the fact that the incident is an ongoing investigation.

