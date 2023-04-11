FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (WFRV) – A southern Wisconsin police department is asking for the public’s help to locate a suspect believed to be involved in a robbery last month.

According to a release from the Fort Atkinson Police Department, A male first entered the Walgreens on 300 North Main Street in Fort Atkinson around 7:45 p.m. on March 22.

The man reportedly walked around the store before taking plastic Walgreens bags out of his pocket and filling them with products off of the Prevagen vitamins shelf.

Courtesy of the Fort Atkinson Police Department Courtesy of the Fort Atkinson Police Department Courtesy of the Fort Atkinson Police Department

The suspect allegedly grabbed over $800 worth of Prevagen capsules and tablets before leaving the store at 7:51 p.m.

Anyone with any information on who the suspect could be is asked to contact the Fort Atkinson Police Department at (920) 397-9905.