Driver in Wisconsin rear-ends squad car during traffic stop, police reminds motorists to move over

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (WFRV) – A police department in southeastern Wisconsin wanted to remind drivers why the MOVE OVER or SLOW DOWN law is in effect after a driver rear-ended a squad car during a traffic stop.

The Pleasant Prairie Police Department posted on its Facebook page about an incident where a driver crashed into the back of another squad car. On the evening of March 4, officers were doing a traffic stop when the incident happened.

Police say the driver hit the squad car so hard that it jumped forward and crashed into the back of another squad car. No one was seriously injured.

The department wants to use this example of why the MOVE OVER or SLOW DOWN law is in effect in Wisconsin. This law requires drivers to shift lanes or slow down. This provides a ‘safety zone’ for police, fire, ambulance, tow truck or highway maintenance vehicles stopped with warning lights flashing.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office is reportedly investigating the crash. No additional information was provided.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.