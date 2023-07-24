WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Wisconsin are investigating a Sunday morning shooting incident and have reportedly identified a person of interest.

In a release from the Wausau Police Department, police responded at 11:23 a.m. to the 800 block of South 3rd Avenue after a caller reported that his home was struck by gunfire following an argument with someone outside of the home.

Upon police arrival, evidence consistent with a shooting was found but no arrests were made as the individual fled the scene and is driving what is believed to be a silver 2002 Mazda Millenia with a Wisconsin license plate reading AHY2661.

The person of interest has been identified as 17-year-old Nicholas Multani of Wausau. Multani is described as a white male and is approximately 6’0″ tall, 175 pounds, and has black hair.

While there are no reported injuries in this incident, Authorities say Multani should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Multani is asked to contact the Marathon County Dispatch or submit a tip anonymously to the Marathon County Crime Stoppers.