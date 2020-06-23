Wisconsin police investigating suspicious package found outside Republican Party campaign office

HUDSON, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Hudson, located along the Wisconsin/Minnesota border, are investigating after a suspicious package was found outside a Republican Party campaign office.

Hudson Police say they were dispatched to the campaign office shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday. The package was identified as a potential threat and actions have been taken to cordon off the area, according to authorities. Surrounding businesses have been evacuated as Hudson Police work with other agencies to secur the area.

According to the Republican Party of Wisconsin, an individual walking outside the Hudson Field Office discovered the package. No staff members or volunteers were in the office at that time.

“We have differences in our views, in our philosophies, and our vision for America, but violence or threats of violence cannot stand because such actions lead to potential destruction that can’t be overcome,” said Andrew Hitt, Chairman of the Republican Party of Wisconsin. “We are grateful that everyone is safe at this time and we hope that the situation is swiftly and safely resolved.”

The Republican Party of Wisconsin asks that anyone with information regarding the incident contact the authorities.

The incident comes the same day that Vice President Mike Pence visits Wisconsin. He and Secretary Betsy DeVos participated in a roundtable in Waukesha. VP Pence is also slated to give remarks at the Faith in America Event at The Ingleside Hotel in Pewaukee.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Fincantieri Marinette Marine. According to officials, President Trump will be touring the location and then discussing his Administration’s decisions on expanding the shipyard. The purpose of the expansion is to generate thousands of additional jobs at the shipyard across Wisconsin and Michigan supply chains.

President Trump will also participate in a town hall at Green Bay’s Austin Straubel Airport JetAir facility. Reports say he’ll discuss the latest on police reform and the upcoming election.

