PRESCOTT, Wis. (WFRV) – One man was arrested Friday morning after police in Wisconsin say they found a “large quality” of drugs and paraphernalia while carrying out a search warrant.

In a release from the Prescott Police Department, Officers from the Department, along with deputies from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, carried out a search warrant at a home on 220 North Dakota Street in Prescott at 6:42 a.m.

Police say that during the search they found a “large quality” of drugs and paraphernalia leading to the arrest of Raymond Plamer Borg.

Borg was taken to the Pierce County jail where he currently remains on pending charges of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Endangering Safety by use of a Dangerous Weapon, and Possession with intent to Deliver THC.