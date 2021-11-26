Wisconsin police officer resigns after getting caught with woman at a Farm and Fleet

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Wisconsin police lieutenant has resigned after being recorded engaging in sexual activity with a woman in a police car that belonged to the Madison Police Department.

The department announced the resignation of Lt. Reginald Patterson Wednesday following an investigation into the incident, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

A bystander in September had caught Patterson on camera with the woman in the back of a squad car. It was in the parking lot of a Madison Farm and Fleet store.

The department moved to dismiss Patterson after finding he had violated multiple department policies.

Photo courtesy of the Madison Police Department

According to the City of Madison’s website, Patterson started his career with the department back in 2006. Before coming the West District Patrol Lieutenant, Patterson worked as the Fifth Detail Officer in Charge.

No further information was released, Local 5 will update this story if more details are provided.