MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – An officer with the Milwaukee Police Department was struck by a bullet following a pursuit in the City of Milwaukee on Friday.

According to a release, around noon, Milwaukee Police officers were looking for an individual who was wanted for violating a felony domestic abuse injunction on the 1100 Block of West Keefe Avenue.

Officers observed the wanted suspect and approached him, at which time the suspect fled on foot and a foot pursuit ensued. During the pursuit, the suspect fired several shots at officers. One police officer returned fire, however, it does not appear that anyone was struck during the exchange of gunfire.

The suspect continued to flee and discharge his firearm at officers again. Officers did not return fire during this subsequent encounter. Ultimately, the suspect fled into a backyard on the 3500 Block of North 11th Street and shot himself.

After officers approached the suspect, for safety, the officers stabilized the suspect with a tactical ballistic shield. That is when the suspect’s firearm inadvertently discharged, striking a nearby officer.

The 36-year-old officer with over five years of experience was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for non-fatal injuries.

The 43-year-old suspect from Milwaukee died on the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“The Milwaukee Police Department sends our thoughts and prayers to our officer. We wish him a speedy recovery and are very proud of all the men and women of the Milwaukee Police Department that showed great professionalism,” wrote the Milwaukee Police Department in a statement.