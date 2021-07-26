Wisconsin police officer under fire for tossing empty bag into car, bodycam footage released

CALEDONIA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Caledonia Police Department released the bodycam footage of an officer tossing an empty corner tear into the backseat of a vehicle.

According to the Caledonia Police Department, on July 21 around 3:20 p.m. officers pulled a vehicle over for going 63 mph in a 45 mph zone. After the vehicle was pulled over the driver was identified by her driver’s license but the front passenger lawfully declined to identify himself.

The driver and rear passengers were removed from the vehicle and a search of one of the rear passengers found a corner tear, which the Caledonia Police Department says is a corner of a plastic baggie. The corner tear was in one of the passenger’s pockets.

Authorities said that the corner tear did not contain any illegal substance. However, the Caledonia Police Department mentioned that the packaging is common for holding illegal drugs.

The officer who searched and found the corner tear handed it over to another officer who was on the scene. The corner tear is then discarded into the vehicle which is seen on video.

The passenger who is in the front seat tells the officer that he is recording what just happened. The officer says that he put the item in the backseat because it was taken from one of the passengers and he did not want to ‘hold on to it.’

The Caledonia Police Department says they discourage officers from discarding items into a citizen’s vehicle, but in the video, it is clear that the officer is not planting evidence.

There were no arrests as a result of the incident besides the arrest/citation stemming from speeding.

There are over six hours of bodycam footage from the incident and authorities are still reviewing the videos. Authorities say they will release all videos in their entirety in the near future.

Multiple comments on the post releasing the bodycam footage are questioning the actions the officer took during the incident.

There was no further information provided, Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.