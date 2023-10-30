MAYVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Wisconsin are warning parents to check their children’s Halloween candy after a nail was found this weekend inside a Tootsie Roll.

According to a release from the Mayville Police Department, a nail, measuring about three to four inches, was found this weekend inside one of the larger-sized Tootsie Rolls.

Police are now telling parents to check all Halloween candy for foreign objects. They say to especially check all Tootsie Rolls and any candy where an object could easily be placed inside of it.

Anyone who finds a foreign object inside any candy received in Mayville is asked to report it to the Mayville Police Department at (920) 387-7903.