Wisconsin poll finds 61% support for Black Lives Matters

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new Wisconsin poll finds that 61% of respondents support Black Lives Matters protests happening across the nation.

The latest Marquette Law School poll released Wednesday was conducted before protests in Madison saw two statues were torn down and a state senator assaulted by protesters.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports the poll also found 72% of respondents said they have a favorable view of police compared with 59% who said they have a positive view of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Only 30% of respondents said they approve of President Donald Trump’s handling of ongoing protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis while 58% said they disapprove of Trump’s handling of protests.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.3 percentage points.

The poll also found that among Wisconsin’s registered voters, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden received 49 percent support while Pres. Trump received 41 percent. Ten percent reported they would vote for neither, don’t know how they would vote, or declined to say. In May, Biden was supported by 46 percent of voters and Trump by 43 percent, with 10 percent not choosing either.

