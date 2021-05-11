Professional Police Assoc. receives high approvals for Local Departments in recent ratings

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)- The Wisconsin Professional Police Association has released it’s 2021 statewide public opinion poll on Law Enforcement. The poll covers topics that include community assessment, perspective, context, and police approval ratings.

In the report, 79% of the people surveyed approve of how Local Departments are handling the job. 80% of people agree a well-funded Police Department improves the quality of life for their community. “The Community of Green Bay is very special because there is a lot of Community support,” said Kevin Warych, Commander of The Green Bay Police Department.

The report also found that 93% of those surveyed agree a well-trained Police Department makes the Community more safe. “Here in Appleton, training has always been on the forefront of what we do,” said Sergeant Meghan Cash of The Appleton Police Department. Cash says some Departments might have enough resources for extensive training. “For us, it’s a mindset here, to provide training throughout an Officer’s career,” said Cash.

Local 5 spoke to Appleton residents about how they feel about Law Enforcement. “Overall, in general they do a good job in my opinion,” said Jerry Roberts. The Appleton Police Department has instituted an outreach program for the migrant community, which is one of the highlights from Jeanne Roberts. “I think it’s great to have a program that provides a bridge between the immigrant community and the Police Department.” There is always room for improvement according to Roberts. “What I think is lacking is a Law Enforcement system in general, not just APD, but overall. I think too much is expected of them without enough training,” said Roberts.

Also included in the report, 87% of the public thinks penalties should be higher to people who destroy property during protests. To read the summary survey report from WPPA click here. This is the 9th consecutive year for this survey. To request of copy of the 87-page poll report prepared by the St. Norbert College Strategic Research Institute in its entirety, please contact WPPA Executive Director Jim Palmer at palmer@wppa.com.