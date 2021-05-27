Wisconsin public schools to get fraction of what Evers wants

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a member of Wisconsin’s Electoral College, casts his vote at the state Capitol in Madison, Wis., Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin public schools would receive $150 million more in state funding over two years under the Republican budget plan to be approved by a legislative committee.

That is less than 10% of what Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called for.

It was not immediately clear Thursday if enough was being spent to ensure federal funding would not be lost.

Wisconsin is slated to receive $2.6 billion in federal coronavirus relief funding approved by Congress, including $1.5 billion under the American Rescue Plan that President Joe Biden signed in March.

The federal law requires the state to spend $387 million on K-12 schools to keep that money.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

