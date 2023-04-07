(WFRV) – More clean energy is on its way to Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) customers as a new renewable energy facility went into service this week in southwestern Wisconsin.

A release from the WPS has announced the completion of the Red Barn Wind Park, a project that can produce 92 megawatts (MW) of electricity, which is equal to powering more than 50,000 homes.

The Red Barn Wind Park, located in Grant County, is the fourth renewable energy project WPS has brought online since 2020 including the state’s first large-scale solar parks.

The energy that the new facility produces is sent to the grid, providing homes and businesses in northeast and northcentral Wisconsin with affordable, reliable, and clean energy, officials say.

Wisconsin Public Service

“Red Barn Wind Park is another key step in our commitment to build a bright, sustainable future for the customers and communities we serve,” said Scott Lauber, president and CEO of WPS. “This facility will provide an important source of clean energy that will maintain reliability, deliver significant savings to our customers and reduce carbon emissions well into the future.”

Facts about the Red Barn Wind Park:

28 turbines

8,900-acre project area

Up to 3.4 MW of capacity per turbine

Each turbine is up to 552 feet tall

In addition to Red Barn Wind Park, WPS also operates Forward Wind Park near Fond du Lac and owns Crane Creek Wind Farm in northeast Iowa.