GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the bitterly cold weather coming up shortly in northeast Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Public Service is sharing tips to stay safe and warm.

Those who use space heaters are being reminded to keep them at least six feet away from flammable materials like drapes or blankets. You should also plug heaters directly into the wall rather than extension cords or power strips.

Electric blankets keep you warm, but WPS says you should turn them off when not being used, as pets can puncture wire insulation and cause damage.

Never use a stove or oven to heat your home. Not only is it inefficient, but it could also lead to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Instead, you can open curtains or blinds when the sun is out to help warm your home. Close them at night to help retain heat and cut down on drafts.

With the expected snowstorm, WPS says you should safely brush away snow and ice from your home’s natural gas meter and vents. The extra weight can stress or crack meter piping, causing a natural gas leak. It can also clog appliance vents, trapping carbon monoxide indoors.

Power could go out at any moment, so it is essential to have an emergency kit with blankets, flashlights, and battery-powered phone chargers for your cellphone.

For more tips from the Wisconsin Public Service, visit their website here.