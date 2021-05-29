Wisconsin ranked in top 10 states to attend college in

FILE – In this June 27, 2020, file photo, Saltillo High School seniors make their way to the football field as the sun begins to set for their graduation ceremony in Saltillo, Miss. The number of high school seniors applying for U.S. federal college aid plunged in the weeks following the sudden closure of school buildings this spring — a time when students were cut off from school counselors, and families hit with financial setbacks were reconsidering plans for higher education. (Thomas Wells/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP, File)

(WFRV) – It may come as some relief to local parents looking to send their kids off to college that Wisconsin is ranked as one of the top 10 states for students to attend college.

According to a 2021 MoneyRates.com study of Best States for College Students, after comparing each of the 50 states based on five factors relevant to the affordability and effectiveness of college programs including average cost, retention rate, student-to-faculty-ratio, 6-year graduation rate, and breadth of choice, the study found that the top 10 states to go to college in are as follow:

Missouri Massachusetts Pennsylvania Alaska (tied with New York) New York (tied with Alaska) Iowa Wisconsin Michigan (tied with Washington) Washington (tied with Michigan) Nebraska

Securing a spot at number seven, researchers say that Wisconsin colleges offer students individual attention from teachers which can help students make it through the challenges of college. Our neighboring state of Michigan also landed on the list at number eight by being better than the median state in all five categories.

So, as students and parents begin the college search they should consider attending colleges in one of these 10 states with the reassurance that they will have the best chances of receiving an affordable and effective education.