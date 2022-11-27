(WFRV) – During fall’s 2022 Drug Take Back Event, the state of Wisconsin finished first throughout the entire country for most prescription medications collected.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) made the announcement on November 23.

The dairy state, which collected 54,040 pounds of unwanted medications this last fall, ranks third in the nation for the most medications collected since the program’s inception in 2010. Wisconsin is only behind California with 1,303,800 lbs. and Texas with 1,290,420 lbs. collected.

“Safely disposing of unwanted medications ensures that prescription drugs won’t be diverted and lead to substance-use disorder,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “Thank you to everyone who helped Wisconsin again lead the nation in Drug Take Back.”

Wisconsin has collected a total of 1,093,445 lbs. of unwanted medications since Drug Take Back began in 2010 under the leadership of the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Nationwide, 16,636,729 lbs. of unwanted medications have been collected during Drug Take Back events since 2010.

Drug Take Back provides a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the community about the potential abuse and consequences of improper storage and disposal of these medications.

There are two Drug Take Back days a year, however, any day can be Drug Take Back Day at one of Wisconsin’s more than 490 permanent drug disposal boxes.

Drug Take Back Day would not be possible without the generous support of Fuchs Trucking, Covanta Energy, the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Indiana State Police, Waukesha County, Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, and all participating local law enforcement agencies. Wisconsin DOJ

To find one of Wisconsin’s permanent drug disposal boxes, click here.