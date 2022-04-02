(STACKER) – Elementary school teachers can expect stability in their profession for the foreseeable future, as employment in elementary school education is expected to grow by 7% by 2030.
A career as an elementary school teacher can be impactful and rewarding, as teachers help shape the development of young children in their early educational stages. Oftentimes, elementary school—especially pre-K and kindergarten—is where a child first learns to follow specific routines, socialize outside of their family environment, and comprehend rules and consequences from someone other than a family member. Elementary education also marks a child’s introduction to various subjects they will continue to learn over the years.
Some typical job duties of elementary school teachers include creating lesson plans for specific subjects such as English or math, assigning and grading homework, observing students’ performances, and communicating with parents about their child’s progress. There will always be a need for educators in society, and though there’s currently a nationwide demand for all sorts of teachers—in the subject areas of mathematics, science, special education, and teaching English as a second language, especially—there’s been a noticeable shortage of elementary school teachers in recent years.
It’s been a challenging few years for school employees, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has given way to a whole host of obstacles in retaining teachers—temporary school closures, staffing absences, low wages, and increased demands of educators, among them. In order to reduce staffing shortages, school districts are working on a variety of strategies, such as increasing compensation through federal recovery funds, creating teaching residencies, investing in more recruitment staff, adding more staff members to support students and parents, and overall focusing on employee retention.
The job outlook for educators in elementary and secondary schools is expected to change for the better. Study.com examined the total employment and growth rate for elementary school teachers projected in 2028 across every state, utilizing data from Projections Central, sponsored by the U.S. Department of Labor.
States are ranked by expected percent increase in elementary school teacher jobs between 2018 and 2028. Estimates for average annual job openings are based on projections, taking into account annual growth and net replacement. To contextualize the current employment base across the country, Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics is included for each state.
Keep reading to see how elementary school teacher employment is projected to change across the nation.
50. Maine
- Projected employment in 2028: 4,830 (-6.2% decrease from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 5,760
- Average annual wage in 2020: $53,640
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 340
49. Vermont
- Projected employment in 2028: 3,910 (-1.8% decrease from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 3,870
- Average annual wage in 2020: $62,750
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 280
48. Connecticut
- Projected employment in 2028: 16,220 (-1.6% decrease from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 15,000
- Average annual wage in 2020: $79,610
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 1,180
47. Ohio
- Projected employment in 2028: 49,460 (-.9% decrease from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 52,910
- Average annual wage in 2020: $64,700
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 3,620
46. Alaska
- Projected employment in 2028: 2,260 (-.9% decrease from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 3,380
- Average annual wage in 2020: $74,720
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 170
45. Illinois
- Projected employment in 2028: 61,210 (-.7% decrease from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 57,880
- Average annual wage in 2020: $66,140
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 4,480
44. New Hampshire
- Projected employment in 2028: 5,610 (+.5% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 6,480
- Average annual wage in 2020: $60,730
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 420
43. Rhode Island
- Projected employment in 2028: 3,360 (+.9% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 4,020
- Average annual wage in 2020: $71,640
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 250
42. Delaware
- Projected employment in 2028: 4,400 (+.9% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 3,810
- Average annual wage in 2020: $66,140
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 330
41. Massachusetts
- Projected employment in 2028: 32,110 (+1.1% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 29,900
- Average annual wage in 2020: $84,810
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 2,390
40. Missouri
- Projected employment in 2028: 24,990 (+1.8% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 20,580
- Average annual wage in 2020: $52,050
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 1,870
39. Hawaii
- Projected employment in 2028: 6,520 (+2.2% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 4,810
- Average annual wage in 2020: $65,060
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 490
38. Virginia
- Projected employment in 2028: 36,440 (+2.8% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 37,160
- Average annual wage in 2020: $72,620
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 2,750
37. Oklahoma
- Projected employment in 2028: 17,830 (+2.8% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 16,670
- Average annual wage in 2020: $48,570
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 1,350
36. Montana
- Projected employment in 2028: 4,550 (+2.9% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 4,610
- Average annual wage in 2020: $50,270
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 340
35. Alabama
- Projected employment in 2028: 24,900 (+2.9% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 20,750
- Average annual wage in 2020: $51,280
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 1,880
34. New Jersey
- Projected employment in 2028: 45,760 (+3.2% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 37,870
- Average annual wage in 2020: $73,330
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 3,460
33. South Carolina
- Projected employment in 2028: 22,530 (+3.3% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 20,740
- Average annual wage in 2020: $52,960
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 1,710
32. North Carolina
- Projected employment in 2028: 39,420 (+3.3% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 43,200
- Average annual wage in 2020: $50,130
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 2,990
31. West Virginia
- Projected employment in 2028: 5,740 (+3.4% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 6,080
- Average annual wage in 2020: $47,780
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 440
30. Michigan
- Projected employment in 2028: 38,300 (+3.5% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 36,190
- Average annual wage in 2020: $68,850
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 2,910
29. Louisiana
- Projected employment in 2028: 24,220 (+3.6% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 21,580
- Average annual wage in 2020: $49,620
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 80
28. Indiana
- Projected employment in 2028: 26,560 (+3.6% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 25,360
- Average annual wage in 2020: $53,650
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 2,020
27. New Mexico
- Projected employment in 2028: 7,180 (+3.8% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 7,860
- Average annual wage in 2020: $60,740
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 550
26. Kansas
- Projected employment in 2028: 16,500 (+4.0% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 15,250
- Average annual wage in 2020: $54,460
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 1,260
25. Minnesota
- Projected employment in 2028: 24,500 (+4.6% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 23,200
- Average annual wage in 2020: $62,560
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 1,870
24. California
- Projected employment in 2028: 196,500 (+4.9% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 156,920
- Average annual wage in 2020: $85,110
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 15,070
23. Tennessee
- Projected employment in 2028: 29,830 (+5.2% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 27,870
- Average annual wage in 2020: $53,430
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 2,290
22. Kentucky
- Projected employment in 2028: 18,720 (+5.2% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 18,170
- Average annual wage in 2020: $52,950
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 1,440
21. Nebraska
- Projected employment in 2028: 11,900 (+5.6% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 9,020
- Average annual wage in 2020: $61,890
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 920
20. Wisconsin
- Projected employment in 2028: 34,590 (+5.7% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 26,790
- Average annual wage in 2020: $58,340
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 2,670
19. Arkansas
- Projected employment in 2028: 12,660 (+6.0% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 12,750
- Average annual wage in 2020: $49,380
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 980
18. Wyoming
- Projected employment in 2028: 2,610 (+6.1% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 2,440
- Average annual wage in 2020: $59,300
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 200
17. South Dakota
- Projected employment in 2028: 4,520 (+6.1% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 3,880
- Average annual wage in 2020: $44,790
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 350
16. Pennsylvania
- Projected employment in 2028: 56,820 (+7.1% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 53,460
- Average annual wage in 2020: $69,410
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 4,430
15. Iowa
- Projected employment in 2028: 23,530 (+7.1% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 16,290
- Average annual wage in 2020: $55,040
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 1,830
14. Florida
- Projected employment in 2028: 79,570 (+7.2% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 73,840
- Average annual wage in 2020: $57,520
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 6,200
13. North Dakota
- Projected employment in 2028: 4,410 (+7.3% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 4,190
- Average annual wage in 2020: $55,850
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 350
12. Mississippi
- Projected employment in 2028: 14,880 (+7.4% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 12,150
- Average annual wage in 2020: $43,280
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 100
11. New York
- Projected employment in 2028: 90,350 (+8.0% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 92,700
- Average annual wage in 2020: $84,380
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 7,090
10. Oregon
- Projected employment in 2028: 14,480 (+8.3% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 15,030
- Average annual wage in 2020: $71,420
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 1,140
9. Texas
- Projected employment in 2028: 149,970 (+10.8% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 131,370
- Average annual wage in 2020: $56,760
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 11,980
8. Arizona
- Projected employment in 2028: 8,690 (+11.0% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 23,370
- Average annual wage in 2020: $47,910
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 700
7. Idaho
- Projected employment in 2028: 8,680 (+11.3% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 8,050
- Average annual wage in 2020: $50,850
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 90
6. Nevada
- Projected employment in 2028: 11,840 (+13.8% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 9,870
- Average annual wage in 2020: $56,780
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 960
5. Maryland
- Projected employment in 2028: 34,400 (+14.4% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 27,050
- Average annual wage in 2020: $77,470
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 2,810
4. Colorado
- Projected employment in 2028: 28,870 (+15.5% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 25,130
- Average annual wage in 2020: $56,150
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 2,370
3. Georgia
- Projected employment in 2028: 61,500 (+15.8% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 43,610
- Average annual wage in 2020: $61,290
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 5,070
2. Utah
- Projected employment in 2028: 16,400 (+16.0% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 12,800
- Average annual wage in 2020: $59,680
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 1,350
1. Washington
- Projected employment in 2028: 39,940 (+17.4% increase from 2018)
- Total employment in 2020: 29,080
- Average annual wage in 2020: $74,400
- Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 3,910
This story originally appeared on Study.com
and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.